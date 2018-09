Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Early morning fog, then mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a few showers during the day tomorrow, possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could be severe. Highs near 80.

Showers and storms ending in the evening, then drying out overnight tonight. Lows in the 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds and cooler tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.