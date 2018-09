Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain today, possibly heavy at times. Breezy in the mountains. Highs in the lower 60s.

Mostly cloudy with a few showers tonight. Temperatures holding in the 60s.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers during the day tomorrow, possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 70s.