Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Cloudy with rain, heavy at times early today. Chance of a thunderstorm. Breaks of sun with a few scattered showers during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Mostly sunny and pleasant tomorrow. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.