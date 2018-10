Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Morning clouds, then sunshine mixing with clouds in the afternoon. Dry. Highs near in the mid 60s along I-90, near70 south and lower 60s north.

Partly cloudy tonight. Also areas of fog . Lows in the mid to lower 50s.

Sunshine, followed by increasing clouds tomorrow. A late day shower or storm. Highs in the upper 70s.