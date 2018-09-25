Mental Health Worker Admits To Sexually Assaulting Girl

A Vermont mental health worker has admitted to sexually assaulting a girl.

49-year-old Robert Havens, of Brattleboro, pleaded guilty Friday to sexual assault of a victim under the age of 16, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and obstruction of justice. The Brattleboro Reformer reports As part of a plea agreement, several other charges were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Havens said he began a sexual relationship with the victim in March 2017 while she was a patient at the Brattleboro Retreat. Authorities say Havens continued the relationship after the victim was released from the center.

A Brattleboro Retreat spokesperson says the center placed Havens on leave when he was charged.

Havens faces up to 45 years in prison when he's sentenced.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.