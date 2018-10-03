Mental Health Funds Released For Displaced Hurricane Victims

Connecticut is receiving a $750,000 federal grant to provide mental health support to families and especially children who were evacuated from their homes in Puerto Rico and have been living in Connecticut as a result of Hurricane Maria last September.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy says the Department of Health and Human Services grant will be used at child guidance clinics in Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury, and New Britain for services such as outpatient counseling, medication management, and school outreach.

The Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College estimates that 135,000 people evacuated Puerto Rico to the mainland United States in the first six months after the hurricane and approximately 10 percent of them relocated to Connecticut.

The state has been providing housing, education and other assistance to those families.

