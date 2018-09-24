Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Medical Monday: Sickle Cell Disease 9/24/18

Credit wikipedia.org/The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)

Today on Medical Monday we discuss sickle cell disease. Dr. Maria Boucher, nurse Toni DeNicola and sickle cell disease advocate join WAMC's Ray Graf for the discussion.

Doctor Boucher is the director of the Pediatric Sickle Cell Disease Program at Albany Medical Center.

Toni is a pediatric hematology nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in New York City.

Cheryl has been a sickle cell disease advocate for thirty years. Her son died at the age of 34 due to acute complications attributed to the disease.

Medical Monday
sickle cell disease

