Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1429 - Alan, Cailin, Rex, Barbara

By 8 minutes ago

(Airs 10/21 & 10/22/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose, and Barbara Lombardo - Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Cailin, and Barbara talk about a listener letter about unequal coverage of the Presidents campaign-style rallies, the Washington Post Columnist Jamal Koshoggi and the coverage of his alleged murder at the hands of Saudi Arabia, and much more.

Tags: 
The Media Project

Related Content

The Media Project #1428 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

By Oct 14, 2018

(Airs 10/14 & 10/15/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy, and Ira talk about local media coverage of the limousine crash in Schoharie New York that killed 20 people, media organizations giving credit to other media organizations, U.S.A Today publishes a controversial editorial by President Trump, and more.

The Media Project #1427 - Alan, Judy Cailin And Ira

By Oct 7, 2018

(Airs 10/7 & 10/08/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Cailin and Ira talk about the President no longer holding a daily press briefing, just how bad is it for the newspaper industry and whether their jealous of public radio which is more successful at raising money.

The Media Project #1425 - Alan, Rex, Judy And Ira

By Sep 23, 2018

(Airs 09/23 & 09/24/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about a listener letter about public information officers, the Washington Post’s coverage of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whether reporters are your friends, and more.

The Media Project #1424 - Alan, Cailin And Rex

By Sep 16, 2018

(Airs 09/16 & 09/10/17) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, and Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex and Cailin talk about the value of public information officers, an article in the Altamont Enterprise about a local YMCA turning off CNN after members complained, and much more.