The Media Project #1428 - Alan, Rex, Judy, Ira

(Airs 10/14 & 10/15/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy, and Ira talk about local media coverage of the limousine crash in Schoharie New York that killed 20 people, media organizations giving credit to other media organizations, U.S.A Today publishes a controversial editorial by President Trump, and more.
