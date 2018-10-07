The Media Project #1427 - Alan, Judy Cailin And Ira

(Airs 10/7 & 10/08/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Judy, Cailin and Ira talk about the President no longer holding a daily press briefing, just how bad is it for the newspaper industry and whether their jealous of public radio which is more successful at raising money.