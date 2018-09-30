The Media Project #1426 - Rex, Judy, Cailin And Ira

(Airs 09/30 & 10/01/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, Cailin Brown, Chair of the Department of Communication at the College of St. Rose and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Rex, Judy, Cailin and Ira talk about media coverage of the Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearings and the accusations of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a new study about biased news media or biased readers, and a weekly newspaper is publishing a serialized novel and making money from it.