The Media Project #1425 - Alan, Rex, Judy And Ira

(Airs 09/09/18 & 09/10/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Barbara Lombardo is a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany and former Executive Editor of The Saratogian and The (Troy) Record, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld, and On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Barbara and Ira talk about the New York Times decision to run an anonymous editorial from a Trump administration official, Bob Woodward's revelations raise disturbing questions about Trump in the new book Fear, and a listener letter about local opioid abuse coverage.