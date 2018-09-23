Related Program: 
The Media Project

The Media Project #1425 - Alan, Rex, Judy And Ira

By 15 hours ago

(Airs 09/23 & 09/24/18) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Albany Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Judy and Ira talk about a listener letter about public information officers, the Washington Post’s coverage of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whether reporters are your friends, and more.

