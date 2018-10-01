McCarthy Presents Schenectady 2019 Budget Plan

By 1 minute ago
  • WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy gave his proposed budget presentation Monday night at City Hall.

A 'no surprise' package keeps spending on track without imposing sacrifices - McCarthy notes that under the $86.8 million spending plan taxes will go down for the fourth consecutive year.

"we're looking to hold costs and maintain a level of services, so this budget that I've submitted to the council today is a little over a half a percent reduction in the tax rate, some minor changes with staffing throughout the city, but then we hold the level of services in place and their containing costs."

The city council must review and adopt a final budget by Nov. 1st.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy
2019 Budget Proposal

