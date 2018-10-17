Massachusetts' Voter Registration Deadline Is Today

Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez talks about today's deadline to register to vote in the midterm election.

Wednesday is the last day to register to vote in Massachusetts to participate in the November 6th election.

Election offices in city and town halls across the state will stay open until 8 p.m.

Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola-Lopez said voter registration can also be done by mail if postmarked today and online at the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website until 11:59 p.m.

Massachusetts has a new automatic voter registration law, but the system won’t be implemented until 2020.

Early voting in Massachusetts begins October 22nd and ends on Nov. 2nd.

The first time Massachusetts offered early voting in 2016, almost a quarter of the state's registered voters cast their ballots during the early voting period.