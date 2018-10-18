Related Program: 
Massachusetts Clean Energy Center Senior Director Speaking At MCLA

Galen Nelson is the Senior Director of Innovation and Industry Support at the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center. After working on clean energy and sustainability programs and policy work in Boston during the Menino administration, he joined the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center six years ago. Next Thursday, he’ll present the Elizabeth and Lawrence Vadnais <Vad-Nay> Environmental Issues Lecture at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams. He spoke with WAMC about the work his team focuses on, and offered a preview of his remarks at MCLA.

