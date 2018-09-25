Man Pleads Not Guilty To Threatening Globe Journalists

By 1 hour ago
  • The Boston Globe
    The Boston Globe
    WikiMedia Commons

 A Los Angeles man has pleaded not guilty to making a series of phone calls threatening to kill journalists at The Boston Globe.

Robert Chain made his first appearance in Boston's federal court Monday.

Chain was arrested last month in California and indicted by a federal grand jury last week. Prosecutors say Chain was upset because the Globe editorial board led a nationwide campaign condemning President Donald Trump's attacks on the press.

WBUR reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney George Varghese said prosecutors are investigating whether Chain also made threats to The New York Times and the NFL.

Chain's lawyer, former acting Massachusetts U.S. Attorney William Weinreb, declined to comment. Chain was freed from custody last month after agreeing to pay $50,000 if he violates any terms of his release.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
The Boston Globe
Robert Chain
Threat

Related Content

'Enemy Of The People': Man Echoing Trump's Words Charged With Threatening Newspaper

By Aug 30, 2018

A California man was arrested Thursday and charged with threatening violence against Boston Globe journalists in retaliation for the newspaper's coordination earlier this month of some 300 nationwide editorials denouncing President Trump's attacks on the media, according to federal prosecutors.