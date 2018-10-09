Main Suspect In October Mountain State Forest Shooting Enters New Round Of Pleas

By 1 hour ago
  • The area within October Mountain State Forest the shooting occured, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's office.
The teenager accused of committing a Pittsfield, Massachusetts shooting has entered a new round of pleas in Berkshire Superior Court.

Kevin Nieves, 19, was arrested the same day as the early morning shooting in October Mountain State Forest on August 21st. The next day, he pleaded not guilty to four charges, including armed assault with intent to murder and kidnapping. The Berkshire District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that Nieves has pleaded not guilty to an expanded set of 11 charges, building on the original four with a bevy of firearm related charges. Police say Nieves shot another 19-year-old, assaulted a 21-year-old man, and kidnapped both men as well as an 18-year-old woman during the incident. The DA’s office says Judge John Agostini has ordered that the Pittsfield man be held in the Berkshire County House of Correction without bail. Two other men have been charged in the shooting, which left the victim critically injured.

