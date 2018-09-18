Mail Order Mystery: Marijuana Found In Snack Shipment

A box of mail-order munchies delivered to an upstate New York family contained something other than the usual nuts, seeds and sweets: vacuum-sealed packets of marijuana.

Jeanine Mulholland of Tannersville in the Catskills tells WRGB -TV that her 11-year-old son recently opened a bi-monthly subscription box from the New York City-based snack company Graze and found the pot on top of the goodies. She cut open a packet and confirmed it was marijuana, then reported it to state police on Sunday.

Mulholland also contacted Graze, which told her it reviewed footage of the box being packed and saw no tampering.

State police on Tuesday said they're investigating the special delivery along with federal postal inspectors.

