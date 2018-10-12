Related Program: 
Long Time Springfield Community Organizer Retiring From Day-To-Day Role

Michaelann Bewsee has announced her retirement as executive director of Arise For Social Justice. She was one of a group of welfare mothers who co-founded the organization more than 30 years ago to fight against state budget cuts in public assistance.

   The longtime executive director of a grassroots anti-poverty organization in western Massachusetts has announced her retirement.

    Michaelann Bewsee will step down next month from a leadership role in Arise for Social Justice – the organization she helped co-found more than 30 years ago.

    WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bewsee Thursday at Arise’s storefront office in Springfield. 

A retirement benefit in honor of the longtime community organizer is being held on November 11th in Springfield.

