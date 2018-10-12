Long Time Springfield Community Organizer Retiring From Day-To-Day Role

Listen to the interview with Michaelann Bewsee.

The longtime executive director of a grassroots anti-poverty organization in western Massachusetts has announced her retirement.

Michaelann Bewsee will step down next month from a leadership role in Arise for Social Justice – the organization she helped co-found more than 30 years ago.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Bewsee Thursday at Arise’s storefront office in Springfield.

A retirement benefit in honor of the longtime community organizer is being held on November 11th in Springfield.