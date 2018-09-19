Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Live Music @ Opalka Presents John Vanderslice: Living Room Tour 9/29

By 2 hours ago
  • John Vanderslice - Living Room Tour 2018 poster
    John Vanderslice - Living Room Tour 2018

Live Music @ Opalka presents John Vanderslice on Saturday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Located on the Sage College of Albany campus, the live-acoustic set is part of Vanderslice's Living Room Tour, a house and small venue tour that the California-based musician is on this late summer into the fall. The tour is facilitated by Undertow Music.

Vanderslice is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and recording engineer and is the owner and founder of Tiny Telephone, an analog recording studio with locations in San Francisco Mission District and North Oakland.

music
john vanderslice
studio
analog
singer-songwriter
california
concert
Opalka Gallery
music production
San Francisco
oakland
David Bowie

Neko Case: "Hell-On"

By Jun 27, 2018
Neko Case
nekocase.com

This Friday, June 29, Ray LaMontagne’s "Part Of The Light" tour will take the stage in Joe’s Field at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts with very special guest: Neko Case. They will also perform at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York on Wednesday, July 4.

Neko Case, a member of The New Pornographers and power-trio case/lang/veirs with k.d. lang and Laura Veirs, put out a new solo-album out this month. “Hell-On” was released by ANTI- Records on June 1. It’s largely self-produced full of new stories and new sounds from the reliably fantastic musician.

The Badila Family At Hudson Hall

By Jul 19, 2018
Lady Moon, Pamela, and Young Paris

The Badilas are a close-knit family of artists whose incredible talent and community spirit have made them a household name in Hudson. The Badila’s unique blend of Central and West African traditions and popular culture resonates at home, and reverberates on the world stage. Elombe and Pamela Badila united to create a family and legacy of education and performance that celebrates their heritage. Elombe passed away in 2012 and his family continues this mission.

Hudson Hall presents a series of Badila family events this weekend. 

We learn more from each of them but do want to make sure it’s clear that there are many other siblings and participants celebrating and performing in Hudson this weekend.

"Spirit of the River" will be performed at Hudson Hall on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Milandou Badila (aka Young Paris) creates Afrobeat hip-hop music with an electronic injection on Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label. His most recent album is “My Tribe.” Lady Moon and The Eclipse perform on Saturday at 7pm - their EP "Believe" is available now and they are working on their first LP.

We Are The Tubes Of The Amp Of The Internet: Jonathan Coulton's Solid State

By Apr 27, 2017
Album cover - Solid State

  Jonathan Coulton is a singer-songwriter, fan-cruise operator, public radio one-man-house-band, and internet personality -- if in fact that is still a thing. In 2005 the Yale educated computer programmer, pledged to release one song per week for a year to prove to himself that he could produce creative output to a deadline and to see whether a professional artist could use the Internet and Creative Commons to support himself. A hair more than a decade -- and a good many musical adventures -- later, Coulton is releasing a new full-length album, Solid State, tomorrow on SuperEgo records.

SuperEgo records is Aimee Mann’s label, and Jonathan Coulton is opening for her on tour - in support of the Solid State release and that of her new album, Mental Illness.  When the tour was at The Egg in Albany, NY earlier this week, Coulton came by the studio to talk about the concept album, its companion graphic novel (written by Matt Fraction and drawn by Albert Monteys), NPR’s Ask Me Another, and The Spongebob Musical.

H. Jon Benjamin's Attempted Memoir

By May 11, 2018
H. Jon Benjamin
Ben Denzer

H. Jon Benjamin is a comedian and actor - best known for voicing the title characters on Fox’s "Bob’s Burgers" and FXX’s "Archer."

His new attempted memoir, “Failure is an Option,” is a chronicle of  defeats and losses beating a steady drum throughout his life. It begins with the inscription “For all of you failures out there. You CAN do worse.” He is, by all accounts, a pretty successful guy -- the lead of two popular television shows. But he points out: voiceover only takes a few hours on any given workday and often he fills the rest of his time with failing -- and that’s ok.