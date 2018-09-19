Live Music @ Opalka Presents John Vanderslice: Living Room Tour 9/29

Live Music @ Opalka presents John Vanderslice on Saturday, September 29 at 8 p.m. Located on the Sage College of Albany campus, the live-acoustic set is part of Vanderslice's Living Room Tour, a house and small venue tour that the California-based musician is on this late summer into the fall. The tour is facilitated by Undertow Music.
Vanderslice is a singer-songwriter, record producer, and recording engineer and is the owner and founder of Tiny Telephone, an analog recording studio with locations in San Francisco Mission District and North Oakland.
