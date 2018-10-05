Related Program: Midday Magazine Listener Comments 10/5/18 Related Program: Midday Magazine TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / 2:48 Credit Nils Strand / Wikimedia Commons It's time to hear this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. The comment line is a toll free call. 800-695-9170. Tags: WAMC Listener Comment LineTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Listener Comments 9/28/18 Listen Listening... / 1:33 It's always nice to hear what our listeners have on their minds. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line. Listener Comments 9/21/18 ProhibitOnions / Public Domain - Wikimedia Commons Listen Listening... / 1:39 We roll back highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line every Friday. Listener Comments 9/14/18 Listen Listening... / 3:59 It's time to hand you the microphone. Here are this week's highlights from the WAMC Listener Comment Line.