Lessons From A School Shooting To Screen At Woodstock Film Festival

By Allison Dunne 21 minutes ago
  • Courtesy of Kim Snyder/Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane

A short film about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting massacre that took the lives of 20 students and six educators is told through the lens of two clergymen — one in Connecticut, the other in Scotland. “Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane” is being shown at the Woodstock Film Festival Saturday. Producer and Director Kim Snyder will also screen clips from her upcoming documentary about February’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Snyder spoke with WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne.

Just after the Sandy Hook massacre, Father Robert Weiss of St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Newtown received a letter from a fellow priest in Dunblane, Scotland.

Father Basil eventually visited Newtown. Snyder, whose previous film was the Peabody Award-winning 2016 documentary “Newtown,” says the short film is about connections between the two men of faith and how gun violence affected them, a topic she felt warranted its own film treatment. In addition to showing her film, Snyder will screen clips from her upcoming documentary about the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. And there will be a panel discussion.

“Lessons from a School Shooting: Notes from Dunblane” is being shown Saturday at 1:30 at the Woodstock Playhouse. The panel discussion follows.

Kim Snyder
Lessons From a School Shooting
Newtown
Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
parkland shooting
March For Our Lives

