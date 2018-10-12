Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Leigh Silverman Directs "The Lifespan of a Fact" On Broadway

By 1 hour ago

In the new play, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” the determined young fact checker is about to stir up trouble. The demanding editor has given him a big assignment: apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by the unorthodox author. Together, they take on the high-stakes world of publishing in this new comedy of conflict. The ultimate showdown between fact and fiction is about to begin – with undeniably delicious consequences.

“The Lifespan of a Fact” is based on the stirring true story of John D’Agata’s essay, “What Happens There,” about the Las Vegas suicide of teenager Levi Presley. Jim Fingal, assigned to fact check the piece, ignited a seven-year debate on the blurred lines of what passes for truth in literary nonfiction.

“The Lifespan if a Fact” is currently in previews at Studio 54 on Broadway starring Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale. It opens on October 18. It is directed by our guest, Leigh Silverman.

Jason Butler Harner In "Bernhardt/Hamlet" On Broadway

By Sep 26, 2018
Jason Butler Harner and Janet McTeer in Roundabout Theatre Company's "Bernhardt/Hamlet"
Joan Marcus

Last night, The Roundabout Theatre Company opened a new play by Theresa Rebeck at The American Airlines Theatre in New York City. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, “Bernhardt/Hamlet” is set just before the turn of the 20th Century when the acclaimed and adored Sarah Bernhardt stages a production of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with herself in the title role of the halting and hesitant Prince of Denmark.

In “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” the divine Sarah is inhabited by Golden Globe, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning actress, Janet McTeer. Bernhardt as penned by Rebeck is having an affair with poet and playwright, Edmond Rostand who is played by our guest, Jason Butler Harner.

Harner’s previous Broadway credits include “The Crucible” and “The Coast of Utopia.” He’s performed Off-Broadway, as well, earning OBIE and Drama Desk nominations. His major film debut came in Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated film “Changeling” and he currently stars on the Netflix series “Ozark.”

Joshua Henry In Roundabout Theatre Company's "Violet"

By Mar 28, 2014
Jenny Anderson / Roundabout Theatre Company

    

  Violet, begins previews at The American Airlines in New York City tonight. The Roundabout Theatre Company production marks the Broadway debut of the musical, following the acclaimed concert performance at City Center Encores! Off-Center last year. Winner of the Drama Critics’ Circle Award and Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical when it premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons in 1997, Violet features music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Brian Crawley.

The Roundabout production is directed by Leigh Silverman and stars two-time Tony Award winner, Sutton Foster in the title role. The stellar cast of Broadway regulars also contains Colin Donnell, Alexander Gemignani, and Joshua Henry.

"American Hero" at Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Jul 2, 2013
Paul Fox

    The World Premier of American Hero is running on the Nikos Stage at The Williamstown Theatre Festival through July 7th.

In the play - seventeen-year-old Sheri and her co-workers at a new sandwich franchise have honed their skills making everything according to the corporate manual. But when the franchise owner mysteriously disappears, they are forced to improvise.

The Williamstown Theatre Festival production starts Erin Whilhelmi, Ari Graynor, James Waterston and Omar Metwally and is directed by Leigh Silverman.

The playwright, Bess Wohl, joins us. 

Phoebe Strole - Manhattan Theatre Club's World Premiere of "The Madrid"

By Apr 5, 2013
Joan Marcus

    Manhattan Theatre Club was founded in 1970 and has grown in four decades from a prolific Off-Off Broadway showcase into one of the country’s most acclaimed theatre organizations. They are currently producing the world premiere of Liz Flahive’s play, The Madrid. The production is directed by two time Obie award winner, Leigh Silverman and is running through May 5th.

Edie Falco stars as Martha, a kindergarten teacher with a life many would want: a loving husband and a devoted daughter. But when she leaves it all behind, it's up to her daughter Sarah to pick up the pieces. It’s a darkly funny play, certain to evoke a cavalcade of feelings anyone lucky enough to attend.

The daughter, Sarah, is played by Phoebe Strole. Phoebe was last seen in the New York City premiere of Dan LeFranc's The Big Meal at Playwrights Horizons. Other theater credits include the original cast of Spring Awakening, The Metal Children at Vineyard, and F2M at New York Stage & Film.