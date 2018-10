(Airs 09/07/18) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: with the primaries less than a week away, we’ll take a look at single payer heathcare as an issue in the governor’s race, our political observer Alan Chartock will share his thoughts on a major endorsement for Governor Cuomo this week, and New York’s junior U.S. senator wants the state’s dairy industry to be protected in any NAFTA renegotiation with Canada.