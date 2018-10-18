Lamont Looks To Continue Democratic Hold On CT Governor's Office

The voters of Connecticut will elect a new governor next month, after Democrat Dannel Malloy announced he would not run for re-election. The Democratic nominee is businessman Ned Lamont who has a background in journalism, cable television and telecommunications and satellite services.

Lamont lost the U.S. Senate race in Connecticut in 2006 to ndependent Joseph Lieberman after winning the Democratic primary against Lieberman. In an interview with WAMC’s Brian Shields, Lamont says if elected, he will make sure cases like the departure of General Electric’s corporate headquarters from Fairfield to Boston won’t happen again.

Lamont faces Republican Bob stefanowski in the election along with Libertarian Rod Hanscomb, Mark Stewart Greenstein of the Amigo Constitution Party and independent Oz R. Nelson Griebel.