Lake Tour Boat To Be Put Up For Auction

A Vermont tour boat is being put up for auction.

A U.S. District Court judge has authorized the sale of Northern Star and all of the furniture and property on board to help pay for mortgages and its debts.

The Caledonian-Record reports Chris Johansen bought the boat and took it from Lake Champlain to Lake Memphremagog five years ago. He says bad weather forced the closure of his tour boat business.

A nonprofit group called Memphremagog Community Maritime is currently raising funds to buy the boat and turn it into a floating museum and school.

MCM estimates North Country Federal Credit Union wants at least $400,000 for the boat at auction.

The auction is scheduled for Oct. 26.

