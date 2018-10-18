Khashoggi Disappearance: Should U.S. Put Moral Authority Over Diplomatic Interests?

American intelligence agencies are reportedly nearly certain that Jamal Khashoggi was killed, and that Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was involved. But questions remain about what happened, and scholar Bernard Haykel says Turkey’s role in leaking information about the apparent killing should raise suspicion.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Haykel, professor of Near Eastern studies at Princeton University, who knows or knew Khashoggi and has met Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince.

“We live in the real world with real interests, and I think those always have to be weighed against moral judgments and moral stances,” Haykel says of what the U.S. is balancing amid Khashoggi’s disappearance. “On this … particular case, I think that the U.S. should have a very strong stand and should ask for accountability.”

