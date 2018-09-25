Judge Rules Silver Can Stay Out Of Prison, For Now

  • Speaker Silver
    Speaker Silver
    WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

A federal appeals court judge says the former leader of New York's Assembly can stay out of prison until a judicial panel decides whether he can remain free on bail while he appeals his sentence for public corruption.

Sheldon Silver was supposed to report to prison Oct. 5, but Judge Peter W. Hall's ruling on Tuesday will likely delay his surrender date. The judicial panel's process usually takes a few weeks.

The 74-year-old Democrat was convicted this year of accepting nearly $4 million in return for legislative favors. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Hall said the appeals panel can also decide whether to grant Silver's request to delay paying a $1.75 million fine.

Silver served as Assembly speaker for 21 years.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver

Related Content

Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Gets 7 Years In Prison

By Jul 27, 2018
Sheldon Silver
Karen DeWitt

The former Speaker of the New York State Assembly, Sheldon Silver, was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday, after being convicted for a second time on federal corruption charges.

NY Ballot Propositions Would Strip Pensions From Convicted Lawmakers

By Oct 12, 2017
The New York state Capitol
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New Yorkers have the power on November 7 to decide whether some state officials convicted of a felony should be stripped of their pensions.