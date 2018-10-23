Jesse Feiler - Device Shapes And Sizes

Our tech guru Jesse Feiler joins us this morning as we discuss the latest in devices and all their various shapes and sizes.

Jesse Feiler's apps (published by Champlain Arts and available in the App Store) include Minutes Machine Plus for managing meetings and agendas, Saranac River Trail to help you explore the Trail and the City of Plattsburgh, Cyber Continuity which lets you learn about your vulnerabilities, the Nonprofit Risk App (a companion to Jesse’s book with Gail Nayowith), and Trails and Places to help you build your own self-guided trails using the model of the Saranac River Trail app.

You can find more information at Champlain Arts.