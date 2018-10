In July, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced that Southfield, Michigan Police Chief Eric Hawkins was her pick to become the new Police Chief in Albany. In the days that followed, Hawkins met with members of the media and the community, saw his appointment confirmed by the Common Council, moved into the city and began work. This week, Hawkins sat down with WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas. Here’s the first part of their two-part interview.