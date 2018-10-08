Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Inside The Mind Of The President

"Trump On The Couch: Inside The Mind Of The President" is a deep dive into the mental and emotional state of President Donald Trump. Written by New York Times best-selling author and clinical professor of psychology at George Washington University Dr. Justin Frank.

Dr. Frank says that no President in the history of the United States has inspired more alarm and confusion than Donald Trump, and his questions and concerns about his decisions, behavior, and qualifications for office have multiplied. All of this points to one question, does Trump pose a genuine threat to our country?  

Joining us today is Dr. Justin Frank.

