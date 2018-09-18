Independent Candidates Frustrated And Seek More Exposure

The independent candidates for Vermont governor say they are frustrated and feel that voters are forgetting they exist.

There are three independent candidates running to be Vermont's next governor: Trevor Barlow, Cris Ericson and Charles Laramie. MyNBC5 reports Laramie spoke at a press conference Monday announcing his independent campaign for the governor's seat.

The independents are running against Democratic candidate Christine Hallquist and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who is running for re-election.

There are also multiple independent candidates seeking election statewide and in the state Legislature.

