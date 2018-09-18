Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Independent Candidates Frustrated And Seek More Exposure

By 51 minutes ago
  • Vermont Statehouse summer 2018
    Vermont Statehouse summer 2018
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

The independent candidates for Vermont governor say they are frustrated and feel that voters are forgetting they exist.

There are three independent candidates running to be Vermont's next governor: Trevor Barlow, Cris Ericson and Charles Laramie. MyNBC5 reports Laramie spoke at a press conference Monday announcing his independent campaign for the governor's seat.

The independents are running against Democratic candidate Christine Hallquist and incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott, who is running for re-election.

There are also multiple independent candidates seeking election statewide and in the state Legislature.

All contents © copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Vermont Governor-Independent Candidates
Trevor Barlow
Cris Ericson
Charles Laramie
Vermont 2018

Related Content

Vermont's Two Main Gubernatorial Candidates Debate

By Sep 14, 2018
Vermont Statehouse summer 2018
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont's two main gubernatorial candidates held their first debate Friday at the Tunbridge Worlds' Fair.

Vermont GOP Solidifies Slate Of Candidates For General Election

By Aug 30, 2018
Vermont GOP logo
Vermont GOP/Facebook

In November, voters will elect Vermont’s statewide officers: governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, auditor and secretary of state.  They will also elect the only member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the state and the U.S. Senate seat held by Independent Bernie Sanders.  In a quirk of state election law, one candidate won the GOP primaries for six offices on Aug. 14th. Wednesday, he officially withdrew from five contests and the Vermont Republican Party chose candidates for the remaining races.

Vermont Dems Begin General Election Campaign Attacking Donations To Incumbent

By Aug 22, 2018

The general election campaign is under way in Vermont and Democrats and their candidate for governor are slamming incumbent Governor Phil Scott for accepting donations from a pharmaceutical company. The first-term Republican’s campaign shot back that the challenger is being hypocritical and should instead focus on real issues.

Officials Confirm Record Voter Turnout In Vermont Primary

By Aug 22, 2018
Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Vermont’s Secretary of State has confirmed that the state had the second-highest primary election turnout by vote count in state history last week.