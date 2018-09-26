Immunotherapy Researchers Receive Albany Med Prize

  • Doctors James Allison of the University of Texas, Carl June of the University of Pennsylvania, and Steven Rosenberg of the National Cancer Institute were recognized Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
    WAMC photo by Jesse King

Three trailblazing immunotherapy researchers have won this year’s Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research. 

Doctors James Allison of the University of Texas, Carl June of the University of Pennsylvania, and Steven Rosenberg of the National Cancer Institute were recognized Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Allison says immunotherapy will take its place alongside more traditional treatments.  "...because these immunotherapies can work along with the other pillars, we're gonna see combinations of radiation and immunotherapy or chemotherapy."

One of the largest prizes in medicine and science in the United States, the $500,000 award has been given annually since 2001 to “those who have altered the course of medical research.”

The Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Bio-Medical Research
Albany Medical Center

