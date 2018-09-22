Iconic Ballet Dancer Arthur Mitchell Remembered In The Berkshires

By 1 hour ago
  • Arthur Mitchell in 1955.
    Arthur Mitchell in 1955.
    Carl Van Vechten / United States Library of Congress

Trailblazing dance icon Arthur Mitchell died this week at 84. WAMC’s Josh Landes reports his legacy is being celebrated in the Berkshires.

Norton Owen is Director of Preservation at Jacob’s Pillow, the modern dance center in Becket, Massachusetts. He says Mitchell — one of the world’s first black ballet dancers — first came to Jacob’s Pillow as a teenage company member. But his major historical moment with the center came when he brought his groundbreaking black classical ballet company to the Berkshires in 1970.

“When he founded Dance Theater of Harlem, Jacob’s Pillow was the place where he first brought the company to be seen by the public,” Owen told WAMC. He says he’ll be exploring the Jacob’s Pillow archives to contribute to a celebration of Mitchell’s life.

Tags: 
jacob's pillow
arthur mitchell

Related Content

Jacob's Pillow Presents Houston Ballet, Sonya Tayeh, And "Gotta Dance" This Weekend

By & Aug 17, 2018
Pamela Tatge, Jacob’s Pillow artistic director
Hayim Heron/Jacob’s Pillow Dance

Each year thousands of dance enthusiasts visit the Berkshires to experience the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival with more than 50 dance companies and 200 free performances, talks, and events; to train at The School at Jacob’s Pillow, to explore the Pillow’s rare and extensive dance archives; and to take part in numerous community programs designed to educate and engage dance audiences of all ages.

This weekend alone, Jacob’s Pillow will present Houston Ballet; a work by Obie and Lucille Lortel Award-winning choreographer Sonya Tayeh; and, on Sunday, a program entitled “Gotta Dance: New Faces for Broadway.”

Pamela Tatge is the Director of Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and she joins us.

Global Dance And Music Project Debuts In Berkshires

By Jun 27, 2018
Cari Ann Shim Sham / http://www.translucentborders.com

Tonight, a globetrotting project that explores dance and music at borders debuts in the Berkshires.

Summer At WCMA - Ologies And "Dance We Must"

By Jun 25, 2018
Shapiro Studios, Ted Shawn’s Men Dancers in Dance of the Ages, 1938. Courtesy of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival Archives.

Each July and August the Williams College Museum of Art (WCMA) produces a public program series that offers a playful taste of the academic experience. This summer the series titled "Ologies" is digging into some of the quirkiest fields of study.

Also on WCMA’s summer agenda is the exhibition “Dance We Must: Treasures from Jacob’s Pillow, 1906-1940” which explores the contributions of Jacob's Pillow founder Ted Shawn and the iconic Ruth St. Denis to American modern dance.

Gathering over 350 materials, the exhibition contextualizes the pioneering work of Shawn and St. Denis within the scope of American art history through artifacts that have never been seen before.

Jacob’s Pillow Swings Into Year-Round Schedule

By Josh Landes Mar 22, 2018
The entrance sign at Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival in Becket, Massachusetts
Jim Levulis / WAMC

Jacob’s Pillow has been a seasonal dance center for more than eight decades. Now, it’s becoming a year-round venue. 

Jacob's Pillow Year-Round Events

By Jan 4, 2018
Pamela Tatge, Jacob’s Pillow artistic director
Hayim Heron/Jacob’s Pillow Dance

Jacob's Pillow has announced their full season lineup for Festival 2018, including U.S. company debuts, world premieres, International Artists, newly commissioned work, rich historic Festival connections, and the formal presentation of work developed through the organization's growing residency program at the Pillow Lab.

Jacob's Pillow is the longest-running dance festival in the United States, a National Historic Landmark, a National Medal of Arts recipient, and has recently expanded to become a year-round center for dance research and development. Festival 2018 opens on June 20, engaging visitors and community members from throughout the region and beyond, on and off-site, through August 26.

They aren’t resting during the winter months - Jacob's Pillow Director Pamela Tatge joins us.