Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"I Lift My Lamp: Vintage Songs And Dances Of Immigrant America” Concert By Jacqueline Schwab

By 2 hours ago
  • Jacqueline Schwab
    Jacqueline Schwab
    www.jacquelineschwab.com

On Thursday, September 20 the Guilderland Public Library in Guilderland, New York will present the concert “I Lift My Lamp: Vintage Songs and Dances of Immigrant America” performed by Ken Burns’ pianist Jacqueline Schwab. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Calling ahead for reservations is advised - (518) 456-2400.

Jacqueline Schwab is noted for her evocative playing on the soundtracks of documentary filmmaker Ken Burns’ “Civil War,” “Baseball,” “Mark Twain,” “Frank Lloyd Wright,” “The War” and others. She has long played for English country dancing with the Bare Necessities quartet; has released four solo recordings; and has performed concerts of vintage American music in almost every state of the Union.

Tags: 
jacqueline schwab
piano
pianist
ken burns
music
immigrant
america
interpretation
culture
folk music
dance
folk dance
Guilderland
guilderland public library

Related Content

Ken Burns Talks About His Documentary On The Roosevelts

By Allison Dunne Aug 18, 2014
WAMC, Allison Dunne

Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns has tackled topics as diverse as baseball, the Civil War and prohibition. This time, the film is The Roosevelts: An Intimate History. It’s a seven-part, 14-hour documentary directed and produced by Burns and written by longtime Burns collaborator Geoffrey Ward. The film interlaces the stories of Theodore, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, three members of one of the most prominent families in American politics. It airs on PBS in September. Burns was at the Franklin D.

Andris Nelsons Conducts The Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra Featuring Pianist Paul Lewis

By Aug 17, 2017
Paul Lewis
Jack Liebeck

Paul Lewis is internationally regarded as one of the leading musicians of his generation. His cycles of core piano works by Beethoven and Schubert have received unanimous critical and public acclaim worldwide, and consolidated his reputation as one of the world’s foremost interpreters of the central European classical repertoire.

Andris Nelsons leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra in the Leonard Bernstein Memorial Concert on Sunday, August 20, in the Shed. Brilliant English pianist Paul Lewis joins Mr. Nelsons and the orchestra for Beethoven's dramatic and tumultuous Third Piano Concerto.

The Book Show #1546 - Gish Jen

By Mar 6, 2018
Gish Jen

Gish Jen has spent much of her literary career writing about the experiences of Chinese-Americans. Her latest book, “The Girl at the Baggage Claim: Explaining the East-West Culture Gap,” makes the case for the sociological and cultural patterns that influence many aspects of identity.