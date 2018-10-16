HV Congresswoman Wants To Create A Palestinian Partnership Fund

A New York congresswoman is co-sponsoring a bill to establish a Palestinian Partnership Fund.

Democratic lower Hudson Valley Congresswoman Nita Lowey has joined with Republican Jeffrey Fortenberry of Nebraska in introducing the Palestinian Partnership Fund Act of 2018. The legislation would help create the conditions on the ground necessary for an eventual end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The bill would establish a Palestinian Partnership Fund to facilitate and finance joint economic ventures and people-to-people exchanges between Israelis and Palestinians. The bill was introduced in the Senate with bi-partisan support. Lowey backs a two-state solution and says this effort would be a critical step towards that end.