Hudson Valley Garlic Festival 2018

Let’s celebrate garlic! It is the 30th anniversary of the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival! The festival will be held on Saturday, September 29th from 10 am till 6 pm and on Sunday, September 30th from 10 am till 5 pm.

Follow your nose to Cantine Field in Saugerties, NY for acres of garlic farmers selling this year’s harvest, food vendors with scrumptious garlic offerings (including garlic ice cream and coffee!) and craft vendors galore. There will be day-long entertainment and special demos by chefs and garlic growers.

This morning we welcome Festival Chairperson Richard Kappler and Publicity Committee member Pat Praetorius.