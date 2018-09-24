Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Hudson Valley Garlic Festival 2018

By 1 hour ago
  • Garlic bulbs with faces drawn on them
    hvgf.org

Let’s celebrate garlic! It is the 30th anniversary of the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival! The festival will be held on Saturday, September 29th from 10 am till 6 pm and on Sunday, September 30th from 10 am till 5 pm.

Follow your nose to Cantine Field in Saugerties, NY for acres of garlic farmers selling this year’s harvest, food vendors with scrumptious garlic offerings (including garlic ice cream and coffee!) and craft vendors galore. There will be day-long entertainment and special demos by chefs and garlic growers.

This morning we welcome Festival Chairperson Richard Kappler and Publicity Committee member Pat Praetorius.

Tags: 
hudson valley
garlic
saugerties
hudson valley garlic festival
food
garden
festival
Agriculture
harvest

Autumn At The Thomas Cole National Historic Site

By 2 hours ago
Exhibition photo: "Picturesque and Sublime: Thomas Cole’s Trans-Atlantic Inheritance" in Cole’s New Studio
Peter Aaron/OTTO / thomascole.org

The 2nd annual Hudson River Skywalk Arts Festival is on Sunday, September 30 at the Rip Van Winkle Bridge, the Thomas Cole National Historic Site, and Olana.

This is the 200th Anniversary of Thomas Cole's arrival in America, which is a pivotal moment for the birth of American art, as is reflected in the major exhibition of Cole's work, organized by The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is now on view at the National Gallery, London. The Thomas Cole site also has two exhibitions on display “Picturesque and Sublime: Thomas Cole’s Trans-Atlantic Inheritance” and “SPECTRUM.”

To tell us more we welcome Betsy Jacks, Executive Director of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site in Catskill, and Kate Menconeri, Curator at the Cole Site.

Congressional Corner With John Faso

By Jul 31, 2018
Congressman John Faso high res

The Hudson Valley is a political battleground this year.

In today’s Congressional Corner, Representative John Faso of New York’s 19th district continues his discussion WAMC’s Alan Chartock.

A Preview Of Vassar And New York Stage And Film's Powerhouse Season With Johanna Pfaelzer

By Jun 21, 2018
New York Stage and Film Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer
Jenny Anderson / broadwayworld.com

Since 1985, Vassar and New York Stage and Film have been partners in the Powerhouse season, a collaboration known for being the springboard for new stories that go on to theaters across the country and around the world. The 2018 season begin this weekend with the first of two Readings Festivals and continues through July 29 bringing some of the most influential theatrical voices working today to Poughkeepsie, NY for fully-staged and workshop productions of new plays and musicals, and readings of other works in progress.

Johanna Pfaelzer is the Artistic Director of New York Stage and Film and she joins us with a preview.

The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival 9/30-10/1

By Sep 25, 2017
pile of garlic

The 29th annual Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place this Saturday, September 30th from 10 - 6 and Sunday, October 1st from 10 - 5. Held at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, NY, the festival is a major fundraiser for the Saugerties Kiwanis Club.

Over 200 food, crafts, and garlic farmer vendors participate in the festival – there is live music, chef lectures, and garlic farmer lectures and a children’s area that includes a rock climbing wall.

This two day celebration of the yearly garlic harvest was started in 1989 at Pat Reppert’s Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties and has expanded from a few hundred attendees to thousands of garlic lovers enjoying each day.

Chairperson of the Festival Richard Kappler and Treasurer of the Festival Beth Becktold join us.

A 10,000-Year History Of Milk

By Sep 12, 2018
Book cover - Milk

Mark Kurlansky is the New York Times bestselling author of "Havana," "Cod," "Salt," "Paper," "The Basque History of the World," "1968," and "The Big Oyster," among other titles. He has received the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Bon Appetit's Food Writer of the Year Award, the James Beard Award, and the Glenfiddich Award.

Profoundly intertwined with human civilization, milk has a compelling and a surprisingly global story to tell, and historian Mark Kurlansky is the perfect person to tell it. Tracing the liquid's diverse history from antiquity to the present, he details its curious and crucial role in cultural evolution, religion, nutrition, politics, and economics.

Kurlansky will be part of the Food Panel discussion at the Albany Book Festival at the University at Albany on September 29th from 11 a.m. to noon in the Campus Center Ballroom.  