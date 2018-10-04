Heather Lind In MTC's "The Nap" On Broadway

“The Nap” is a new play by Richard Bean, now running on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Friedman Theater. In the play, which is directed by Daniel Sullivan, Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young snooker star, arrives in his hometown for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan’s forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters.

Heather Lind plays Eleanor in “The Nap” and she joins us now.

Lind was previously seen on Broadway in “The Merchant of Venice,” starring Al Pacino, this past summer she played Desdemona in The Public Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Othello” starring Chukwudi Iwuji and Corey Stoll. She was on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies” -- and she grew up in the Capital Region.