Heather Lind In MTC's "The Nap" On Broadway

By 20 minutes ago
  • Ben Schnetzer and Heather Lind in MTC's
    Ben Schnetzer and Heather Lind in MTC's "The Nap
    Joan Marcus

“The Nap” is a new play by Richard Bean, now running on Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Friedman Theater. In the play, which is directed by Daniel Sullivan, Dylan Spokes, a fast-rising young snooker star, arrives in his hometown for a championship tournament only to be confronted by the authorities warning him of the repercussions of match fixing. Before he knows it, Dylan’s forced into underhanded dealings with a cast of wildly colorful characters.

Heather Lind plays Eleanor in “The Nap” and she joins us now.

Lind was previously seen on Broadway in “The Merchant of Venice,” starring Al Pacino, this past summer she played Desdemona in The Public Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park production of “Othello” starring Chukwudi Iwuji and Corey Stoll. She was on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire” and AMC’s “Turn: Washington’s Spies” -- and she grew up in the Capital Region.

Erika Henningsen In "Mean Girls" On Broadway

By Oct 1, 2018
Sarah LaDuke and Erika Henningsen

The Broadway musical, “Mean Girls” tells the story of Cady Heron as she and her parents move from Africa to America where Cady will leave behind potentially dangerous animal encounters and learn to navigate the emotionally perilous habitat of High School. In true bildungsroman fashion, Cady loses her way; falling in with a superficial clique, lead by alpha-female Regina George, before she rediscovers her moral center and learns about true friendship.

The musical is adapted from the 2004 film of the same name, which was written by Tina Fey (adapted from Rosalind Wiseman‘s book “Queen Bees and Wannabes”). Fey returns to write the book of the musical, which features music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

The show was nominated for 12 Tony Awards last season - a number that should make even a plastic proud. October 3 is Mean Girls Day - and there will be events all over New York City to celebrate. To join in on the fun, we spoke with Erika Henningsen, who plays Cady Heron.

"Pygmalion" at Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Jul 19, 2013

    

  George Bernard Shaw's classic, Pygmalion is running on the Main Stage at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. Directed by Nicholas Martin and starring Robert Sean Leonard and Heather Lind, Shaw's story of linguistics and love (and of course class structure in English society) runs through July 27th.

We welcome Robert Sean Leonard and Heather Lind to the show.

Jason Butler Harner In "Bernhardt/Hamlet" On Broadway

By Sep 26, 2018
Jason Butler Harner and Janet McTeer in Roundabout Theatre Company's "Bernhardt/Hamlet"
Joan Marcus

Last night, The Roundabout Theatre Company opened a new play by Theresa Rebeck at The American Airlines Theatre in New York City. Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, “Bernhardt/Hamlet” is set just before the turn of the 20th Century when the acclaimed and adored Sarah Bernhardt stages a production of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” with herself in the title role of the halting and hesitant Prince of Denmark.

In “Bernhardt/Hamlet,” the divine Sarah is inhabited by Golden Globe, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning actress, Janet McTeer. Bernhardt as penned by Rebeck is having an affair with poet and playwright, Edmond Rostand who is played by our guest, Jason Butler Harner.

Harner’s previous Broadway credits include “The Crucible” and “The Coast of Utopia.” He’s performed Off-Broadway, as well, earning OBIE and Drama Desk nominations. His major film debut came in Clint Eastwood’s Oscar-nominated film “Changeling” and he currently stars on the Netflix series “Ozark.”

Oliver Chris - "One Man, Two Guvnors"

By Jun 20, 2012

One Man, Two Guvnors is a rollicking farce by Richard Bean – based on the classic, Servant of Two Masters. The show currently running on Broadway was first produced in London and has earned enthusiastic reviews and hearty audience applause and guffaws on both sides of the pond. Here, we speak with charming actor, Oliver Chris. He plays Stanley Stubbers – one of the guvnors.

Williamstown Theatre Festival - Lucy Boyle and Heather Lind

By Jul 5, 2012
© T Charles Erickson.tcepix@comcast.net.http://tcharleserickson.photoshelter.com.

We speak with playwright, Lucy Boyle, and actress, Heather Lind, about working on Lucy's play, The Blue Deep which is running on the Nikos Stage at The Williamstown Theatre Festival through July 8th.