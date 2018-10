The Sundance Institute Theatre Lab will present an evening of work-in-progress musical theater in MASS MoCA’s Club B10 tomorrow, November 14, at 8pm.

The Sundance Institute’s renowned Theatre Program has produced and molded many future Broadway and Off-Broadway hits through their incubation process. This is the 5th year they’ve partnered with MASS MoCA.

This year they will present 3 in-progress musicals including a new work from Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas.

The Tony Award-winning composer-lyricist and Obie Award-winning playwright creators of Light in the Piazza re-team to reimagine a story that tells of a love affair between two average Americans, torpedoed by alcoholism.

Adam Guettel joins us now along with Philip Himberg is the producing artistic director of Sundance Institute Theatre Program.