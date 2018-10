Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins, a retired UPS worker from Syracuse and former a Vietnam War protester, is running for New York governor for the third time, challenging Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo from the left. Hawkins, in a conversation with Capitol Correspondent Karen DeWitt, explains why he thinks he is a true alternative and not just a protest vote.

Governor Cuomo is also being challenging by Republican Marc Molinaro, independent Stephanie Miner and Libertarian Larry Sharpe.