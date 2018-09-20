The Great American Read on PBS is an eight-part series that explores and celebrates the power of reading, told through the prism of America’s 100 best-loved novels (as chosen in a national survey.)The 100 books have been placed into a bracket and divided into quadrants based on the years they were published: The Classics, Mid-Century, Late Century and Contemporary.

The Great American Read investigates how and why writers create their fictional worlds, how we as readers are affected by these stories, and what these 100 different books have to say about our diverse nation and our shared human experience.

Joining us today is Danielle Sanzone, the Social Media Coordinator at WMHT, Annie Miller – Director of the Greenwich Free Library in Greenwich, NY, Amy Maurer McLaughlin – the Community Programs and Partnerships Manager at the Albany Public Library, Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books and Music in Rhinebeck and Millerton and Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.