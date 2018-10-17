Glens Falls Hospital Partners With Albany Med

Two upstate New York healthcare providers are launching an effort to improve care for residents of Warren and Washington Counties.

Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Med announced a “strategic alliance” on Wednesday to enhance coordination and efficiency.

Albany Med President and CEO James Barba says the announcement is a step toward their goal of “developing and solidifying the largest, locally governed health system in our region.”

Glens Falls Hospital President and CEO Dianne Shugrue said the move will protect existing services and improve access to “advanced medical specialists and other resources.”

In addition to Glens Falls Hospital, Albany Med also has affiliations with Saratoga Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.

