Gayle Cameron To Lead Massachusetts Gaming Commission On Interim Basis

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has picked an interim leader amid an investigation into Wynn Resorts, which is building a casino in greater Boston.

Commissioner Gayle Cameron was chosen Thursday by the three other members of the panel to lead the regulatory agency.

"I am grateful for your confidence," said Cameron to the other commissioners. "If this is what you want, I am happy to step in in an interim role."

Stephen Crosby, who was chairman of the gaming commission from its inception, abruptly resigned and denied charges of bias in the ongoing investigation into Wynn Resorts.

Regulators have been looking into how Wynn Resorts handled sexual misconduct allegations against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn.

The executive director of the gaming commission said Crosby’s resignation will not affect the timing of the investigation, which is expected to wrap up next month.