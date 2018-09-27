Gambling Panel Chair Resigns Amid Inquiry Into Wynn Resorts

By 26 minutes ago
  • Wynn Everett

The chairman of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission resigned Wednesday over charges of bias in the agency's ongoing investigation into Wynn Resorts.

Chairman Stephen Crosby said in a letter that he's stepping down effective immediately because both Wynn Resorts and Mohegan Sun recently accused him of prejudging the inquiry, which is in its final stages. He denied holding any prejudice but said he didn't want to compromise the investigation.

"With a profound sense of sadness, regret — and yes, frustration — I am resigning as Chair of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, in order to give you the best possible opportunity to do your work without distraction," Crosby wrote in a letter to the other commissioners. "I simply cannot let my involvement in these critical deliberations be used by others to hamper the Commission's ability to do its work, or to undermine the confidence of the public in that work."

Spokespersons for Wynn Resorts and Mohegan Sun didn't immediately comment.

The five-member commission is investigating how Wynn Resorts handled allegations of sexual misconduct against founder and former CEO Steve Wynn that emerged earlier this year. The commission has said information about a $7.5 million settlement with one of Wynn's accusers was kept from Massachusetts officials during an initial background check of the company before its casino license was awarded.

Wynn, who has denied the allegations of sexual misconduct, sent a letter to Crosby and other commissioners through his lawyer on Sept. 17 arguing that Crosby recently made comments to reporters about the investigation that suggested he'd already made up his mind about the sexual misconduct allegations.

A lawyer for Mohegan Sun sent a letter Sept. 25 arguing that Crosby appeared to have a bias in favor of Wynn in the investigation. The Connecticut casino company and the operators of the Boston horse racing track where it had planned to build its casino have both filed lawsuits challenging Wynn's casino license.

The results of the state's investigation could have implications for Encore Boston Harbor, the $2 billion waterfront resort Wynn plans to open in Everett, across the Mystic River from Boston, next summer.

The Las Vegas company renamed the resort from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor after the state launched its investigation.

Republican Governor Charlie Baker, in a statement, said he respected Crosby's decision and that the commission must "carefully review these very troubling allegations and the actions of the company since they came to light."

The commission meets Thursday to discuss the next steps in the investigation, among other things.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Tags: 
wynn resorts
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission
Stephen Crosby

Related Content

Gambling Regulators Nearing Decision On Greater Boston Casino

By Sep 15, 2014

Gambling industry regulators in Massachusetts resume deliberations today on awarding the state's most lucrative casino license.

MA Regulators Find Wynn Suitable For Gambling

By Dec 27, 2013
wikipedia commons

BOSTON (AP) — State gambling regulators have cleared Wynn Resorts to pursue a proposed $1.2 billion resort casino in Everett.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Friday issued a positive determination of suitability for the company run by Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn.

The panel's investigative arm had recommended the company be found suitable after a lengthy background check, including a review of Wynn's operations in the Chinese territory of Macau.

MGM Announces Steps Aimed At Keeping Minors Off Gaming Floor At Newly-Opened Springfield Casino

By Sep 14, 2018
WAMC

After a smooth opening 21 days ago, the first resort casino in Massachusetts has been awarded a permanent operating license from state regulators. 

Regional Approach Advocated For Problem Gambling

By Mar 2, 2015
Gambling chips
commons.wikimedia.org

With casino gambling expanding in the Northeast, a regional approach is being advocated for the issue of problem gambling.  A shared commitment to help problem gamblers was highlighted at a conference today in Springfield, Massachusetts, where a new casino is scheduled to open in two-and-a-half years.  

A regional approach to preventing gambling addiction,  and providing treatment and recovery services to people who become compulsive gamblers were endorsed by advocates for problem gambling services, casino operators, state lottery officials, and gaming industry regulators.

Defeat Of Casino Repeal Referendum Clears Way For Springfield Project

By Nov 5, 2014
WAMC

Massachusetts voters Tuesday soundly rejected a ban on Las Vegas-style gambling. The vote allows casino projects to move forward in Springfield and eastern Massachusetts.

         Voters by a lopsided 60-40 percent margin decided to keep the Massachusetts 2011 casino gambling law on the books after a casino industry-financed, multi-million dollar, tightly-focused campaign that highlighted the promise of thousands of jobs and revitalization in two economically depressed cities.

Panel Sees Possible Delay In Mass. Casino License

By Jaired Crofut Feb 25, 2014
Triin Q's photostream Flickr

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission says it may have to push back the timetable for awarding the sole eastern Massachusetts resort casino license.

Because of a possible conflict of interest, the panel on Monday cut ties with a contractor that had been helping review surrounding community petitions for casino proposals in Everett and Revere.

Commissioners had been hoping to award the eastern license by May 30 and while that timetable is still possible, a delay in reviewing the petitions could push the decision back to the end of June.

Casino Developer's Downtown Apartments Delayed

By May 26, 2017

MGM will likely miss a deadline for constructing part of its $950 million casino project in Springfield, Massachusetts.