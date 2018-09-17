Related Program: 
Frontier Airlines Will Now Offer Flights At NH Airport And Other Regional Airports

Frontier Airlines has expanded flights at several regional airports.

Frontier has announced that it will offer flights from the Portsmouth New Hampshire International Airport to Orlando, Florida. Pease Development Authority Executive Director David Mullen tells the Portsmouth Herald that Frontier could help the airport attract other airlines.

Frontier Airlines announced last week new flights from Burlington, Vermont to Orlando beginning in 2019.  It began flights between Albany NY and Denver on Monday adding flights to Orlando next month.  

