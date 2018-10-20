Fresh Air Weekend: 'BoJack Horseman' Creator; 'Hey, Kiddo' Author

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Don't Be Fooled By The Talking Horse — 'BoJack' Is A Sadness 'Sneak Attack': BoJack is a former sitcom star struggling with depression and addiction. Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg says part of the pitch for the animated show was, "What's Mister Ed like behind the scenes?"

'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' Is A Rare Gem: A Sweet Film About A Mean Person: A new film features Melissa McCarthy as a misanthropic con artist who forges letters from famous authors. Critic Justin Chang feels like McCarthy's entire career has been working toward this role.



'Hey, Kiddo' Aims To Help Kids With Addicted Parents Feel Less Alone: Jarrett J. Krosoczka was raised by his grandparents. The author and illustrator says he got a lot of practice telling stories as a kid — "making up excuses for where my biological parents were."

