Former NYS Senate Candidate Launches Statewide Coalition

A Democratic candidate for New York state senate who was defeated in the September primary is staying in politics a different way. The Westchester County resident is establishing a coalition to fight for a number of issues. WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne spoke with Robert Kesten about his new initiative.

Kesten lost the Democratic primary in the 40th Senate District to Pete Harckham, who faces incumbent Republican Terrence Murphy in November. Kesten has turned his attention to establishing a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, Coalition: New York.

He says Coalition: New York strives to put people over politics, hold legislators’ feet to the fire, and demand greater transparency and accountability from state government.