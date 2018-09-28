Related Program: 
The Food Pantries For The Capital District Harvest Evening Celebration

By 54 minutes ago

The Food Pantries for the Capital District is a coalition of 65 food pantries in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga Counties. They provide funding, delivery, coordination of services and food drives, and education and training to their member food pantries.

Their fundraiser, the Harvest Evening Celebration, will be happening next Thursday at Franklin Plaza in Troy, NY. We are joined by: NYS Dept of Agriculture Commissioner and Chair of the NYS Hunger and Food Policy Council Richard Ball; Executive Director of The Food Pantries for the Capital District Natasha Pernicka; Director of Community Engagement for MVP Health Care Jackie Marciniak; Vice President of The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation Glenn Monastersky, PhD; and Chefs Challenge Participants Chef Kizzy Williams from Allie B’s Cozy Kitchen and Chef Kathleen Engel St. John’s/St. Ann’s Outreach Center (Food Pantry Member).

