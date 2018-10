Listen to the interview with Phil Korman.

A nonprofit organization is making emergency loans available to farmers in part of western Massachusetts who suffered losses due to the weather this summer.

Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture is offering no-interest loans up to $10,000 to growers who lost crops or had reduced yields.

Some parts of the region had rainfall totals 75 percent above average in July and August.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Phil Korman, CISA’s executive director.