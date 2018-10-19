FilmColumbia 2018 marks its 19th year of “small town, big movies” in Chatham, New York, October 20-28. The nine-day festival will present 50 world-class independent and international films, plus post-screening Q&As with acclaimed artists and special tributes and events, all presented by The Crandell Theatre. Screenings will take place at the Crandell and Morris Memorial venues in Chatham.

The festival is programmed by Peter Biskind, the executive and co-artistic director of FilmColumbia 2018, and co-artistic director Laurence Kardish.

For the third consecutive year, the festival will present a special tribute to an acclaimed artist with ties to Columbia County. This year’s honoree is Brian Cox, whose award-winning and exceptionally broad range of work has been showcased in some 200 movies and television programs from Braveheart to Rushmore, and includes The Bourne Identity, X-Men 2 and Deadwood.

Brian Cox joined us via phone, along with Peter Biskind and Managing Director of the festival, Calliope Nicholas in studio.